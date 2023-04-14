Since ancient times, attempts have been made to disseminate that manga or anime is something that children cannot consume, this has been seen since the time when franchises such as dragonball and Pokemon. However, it seems that these controversies are slowly returning, and at least in the United States they have banned a popular shonen saga.

It is confirmed that the manga known as Assassination Classroom has been banned from some libraries in Florida and Wisconsin, since parents consider it as a product with a lot of explicit material and graphic violence. In addition, they mention that it is not a good idea for children to think that murdering their teachers is not something normal and healthy.

This is the synopsis of the work:

Assassination Classroom is an anime series that follows the story of a curious alien in the shape of an octopus who threatens to destroy the Earth but at the same time is a funny teacher of some students whose mission is to try to kill him.

This type of prohibition could be related to the fact that this country continues with this trend of having shootings in schools, either by minors or by adults with psychological problems. In fact, not long ago a new one occurred in a Christian school. And even with all this, gun control and its respective examination of whoever wants to buy them still does not apply.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: The United States continues to blame other people’s things for its incidents that have already become a national sport. To begin with, the limitation on the purchase of weapons should be what worries them, since today they continue to be sold as if they were a product that can be purchased along with conventional household purchases.