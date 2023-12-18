Parents who deal with youth care in the West Netherlands are shocked because confidential and sensitive information is being tampered with. In the Gouda region, someone received the file about a completely different family. And in another case, a youth protector posted personal information about a family on WhatsApp for everyone to see. We spoke to parents. “The way vulnerable data is handled is shocking.”
Carla van der Wal
Latest update:
21:37
