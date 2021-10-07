The right not to be born does not exist. But some pediatricians, juvenile court judges and other experts sometimes mention that right when they find the third or fourth severely abused child from one family, or from one parent. Or if they see an infant struggling in the incubator because it has to kick the cocaine that mother used during pregnancy.

They are difficult lives from the start. One child has damaged brains (due to the drugs) and absent, because heavily addicted, biological parents. The other lives at home, but is mistreated or neglected on a daily basis. Most end up with foster parents or in an institution.

This is slightly prevented by a relatively new law: the Compulsory Mental Health Act, which came into effect in 2020. Four judges have since upheld a psychiatrist’s decision to give an addict or severe mental patient compulsory contraception. Not on the basis of probability – you are single, addicted, mentally incompetent and so will not be a good mother. But based on a personal track record, the previous three children you put on Earth barely survived.

It is a controversial medical intervention that touches on a fundamental right: the right to reproduction and family formation. And on physical integrity; Mandatory vaccination is unthinkable, but mandatory, temporary, contraception is not.

It has therefore been discussed for fifteen years: the former MP Marjo van Dijken (PvdA) already argued for it in 2004, CDA, ChristenUnie, SP and VVD were against it for a long time.

Incidentally, it is quite common in the care of the mentally handicapped: every three months many people who live in sheltered housing receive an ‘injectable pill’ with contraception. Given their disability, it is certain that they would not be able to raise a child.

Everything is not going well in any family. Problems in upbringing occur everywhere and are part of life, psychological problems and addictions too. Sometimes some outside help is needed, sometimes even out-of-home placement.

It is also true that the authorities are sometimes completely wrong and wrongly accuse parents of abuse. See the various youth care files that were based on quicksand. And watch the gripping movie Ladybird Ladybird by Ken Loach in which a woman immediately loses her newborn children to the British Child Protection Agency because she had ‘wrong’ men who abused her in the past.

But what the children of a few dozen heavily addicted mothers go through could have been prevented. This also applies to the suffering inflicted on the third or fourth child by parents who systematically abuse. And that is why a temporary contraceptive injection for proven bad parents is not a bad idea after all.

Every (potential) parent deserves a new chance. So sterilizing someone is not possible. Mandatory contraception will always have to be a temporary procedure that will be discontinued as soon as the mother has her life back in order. Contraception should also not become a means of pressure by authorities to force drug addiction.

Given the seriousness of the procedure, a judge will have to assess every six months whether mandatory contraception is still justified. It should not become a government-imposed trap that you will never get out of.