A wonderful five BMW models are offered at auction and that naturally provides us with a nice collector’s item.

What is the ultimate BMW? That’s a nice ball you can throw in a room full of petrolheads. The brand has a range of wonderful cars for all the decades that they have been active.

Five BMW under the hammer

If you really want to find the essence of BMW and completely BMW M, you can usually go to the special versions of the M3 and M4. Yes really? Yes really. The reason we dare to say that you will find in the next few paragraphs. Five BMW models are being auctioned via RM Sotheby’s and they are – with the exception of the E36 – the top versions of ALL generations of BMW M3 and M4. Deliciously blown!

BMW M3 Sport Evolution (E30)

At the time of the first generation BMW M3 (E30) it was very simple: the car came because it had to. BMW wanted to race in the DTM with the 3 Series and so there had to be a street version (homologation) of the car that will be raced. That became the E30, which we all know: the beginning of the sporty 3 Series for the street. It was also simple when BMW upgraded the DTM car and those updates also came back to the road car. That became the BMW M3 Sport Evolution in 1989.

You should therefore really just see the E30 Sport Evo as an update. In terms of appearance, you can recognize a Sport Evo by a new front bumper with new cooling holes and an adjustable splitter, a special extra adjustable spoiler and 18-inch wheels with a small lowering. Even though the black with the red accent line is actually the nicest color scheme, the ‘folder specification’ Brilliant Red (308) is not to be sneezed at either. Motor-wise, you get the slightly larger S14B25, which is now 2.5 liters (2.3 in the regular E30 M3) and 250 hp compared to the standard 200. Only 600 Sport Evos were built and this is one from 1990, which was built in his time is well taken care of.

BMW M3 CSL (E46)

The only generation that shines in its absence is, as said, the BMW E36 M3. We therefore jump straight into this auction to the BMW E46 M3 and its very fine top version CSL. The name CSL has been said enough recently: Coupe Sport Lightbau is a BMW sacred label. For the E46 it meant a weight saving of 110 kg compared to the regular E46 M3 Coupé.

The M3 CSL owes that weight saving to the extensive use of carbon fiber, reinforced plastic instead of glass in many places. Visually you can recognize a CSL by the redesigned front bumper and a small ducktail rear spoiler, but above all by the still beautiful Style 163M lightweight rims. Motor-wise you got a few extra horsepower, from 343 units to 360 units for the CSL. This CSL also looks like it came straight out of the press folder in the color Silver Gray Metallic (A08). This copy in particular is extra fun because BMW has increased the speed limit from 250 km/h to 280 km/h.

BMW M3 GTS (E92)

BMW wasn’t really consistent with their names. After Sport Evolution and CSL, GTS came for the E92 generation. The E92 GTS is as good as a thoroughbred track car. The basis, the somewhat unwieldy E92, may not be ideal for that, but they have done their best for this orange monster. The S65B40 V8 normally produces 420 hp, which BMW boosted to 444 hp by enlarging the engine by 0.4 liters.

Inside, the iDrive screen was nowhere to be seen and a rear seat is also missing. You do get two Recaro racing fairings with, in this case, six-point belts. Although the E92 was available with a manual gearbox, you could only get the GTS with the seven-speed DCT, which was still new at the time. On the outside you got the Styling 359M rims in black, a large splitter and a large rear spoiler, in addition to the delicious color Fire Orange (U94) at all times.

BMW M4 GTS (F82)

Did we just say that BMW was not consistent, they suddenly come up with a direct successor to the M3 GTS for the M4. The next car to be treated at this BMW auction is the BMW M4 GTS (F82). The M4 GTS actually takes exactly what made the E92 GTS so much fun and translates it to the M4. In this case, the S55B30 has not grown in liters, but BMW was able to increase the number of horsepower from 450 to 500. This is partly thanks to a fairly revolutionary water cooling system.

And this F82 GTS also looks like it came straight from the factory, thanks to the color scheme in Frozen Dark Gray (P6N) with orange details, for example in the rims and front splitter. The M4 GTS also received a completely stripped interior with lots of carbon fiber and Alcantara and the rear seat had to make room for a roll cage.

BMW M4 CSL (G82)

Then the present. As mentioned, the CSL name is completely trending again because it can be found on the thickest BMW M4 (G82) in 2023. The normally 510 hp strong S58B30 Twin Turbo six-in-line has been increased to 540 hp and in this case you also get a more spartan approach to take weight off the M4.

In terms of appearance, it should come as no surprise: the M4 CSL is easy to distinguish from its standard version. Lots of red accents, large black pieces on the hood, new splitters and spoilers all around, you name it. This copy in Brooklyn Gray (C4P) completes the set in terms of launch specification, because it was also exactly as on the press photos.

Goodie bags

Just to emphasize that this entire quintet of BMW delights has been kept as good as possible at this auction: the set is also complete, apart from the cars. With every car you get a well-stocked goodie bag with all kinds of accessories, memorabilia related to the cars in question and much more.

So, take your pick! Which of these five will you take home? Or all five? Please let us know and/or bid at the auction where these top BMW pieces are offered. This is the May 2023 Villa Erba auction by RM Sotheby’s.

