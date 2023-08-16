Segment with very low income recorded deflation of 0.28%, compared to inflation of 0.50% for the high-income segment

The Ipea (Institute for Applied Economic Research) released on Tuesday (15.Aug.2023) the Ipea Inflation Indicator by Income Range for the month of July. The study shows that high-income families showed an inflationary increase of 0.50%, while the very low-income segment recorded a deflation of 0.28%.

In the accumulated result for the year up to July, very low income families had the lowest inflation rate (2.2%), while high income households recorded the highest change (3.5%). Here’s the full of the report (435 KB).

The data show that the main inflationary relief in the month of July came from the groups “food and beverages” and “housing”. In the 1st case, a significant drop in food prices at home allowed a strong decompression on inflation rates, especially for families with lower incomes, due to the weight of these items in their consumption baskets. The main price drops recorded were: cereals (-2.2%), meat (-2.1%), poultry and eggs (-1.9%) and milk and derivatives (-0.89%).

In relation to the “housing” group, the segments with lower purchasing power were also the ones that most benefited from the 3.7% decrease in electricity tariffs.

Gasoline impacted inflation

The 4.8% readjustment in the price of gasoline was the main point of inflationary pressure on the “transportation” group, which exerted the greatest positive contribution to inflation in July for all income classes surveyed.

In the case of higher-income families, in addition to the proportionally greater impact of the increase in fuel prices, the 4.8% rise in airline tickets and 10.1% in car rentals meant that the inflationary pressure of the “transport” group cancel out the effects of food and electricity deflation.

This picture of inflationary pressure for the highest income brackets also reflects increases of 0.78% for health plans and 0.51% for recreation services, positively impacting the “health” and “personal expenses” groups.

Compared to July 2022, the study shows that, even in the face of a more benevolent trajectory for food (with a decrease of 0.72%, compared to a variation of 1.5%, in 2022), there was a worsening in the behavior of inflation towards all income brackets.

The less favorable performance of current inflation, compared to last year, was significantly worse for the highest income brackets, reflecting, above all, the contrast between the 4.2% readjustment of fuels, in 2023, and the strong deflation of 14.2%, made possible by the exemption that occurred in this period of 2022. Likewise, the reduction in the tax burden on electricity tariffs, last year, explains why the 5.8% drop, observed in July 2022, was more expressive than that registered this year (-3.9%).

According to Ipea, data accumulated over 12 months show that all income classes registered acceleration in their inflation curves. In absolute terms, very low-income families are those with the lowest rate of change in the period (3.4%), while the highest is in the high-income segment (5.1%).

The greatest inflationary pressure in the last 12 months resides in the “health and personal care” group, impacted by readjustments of 6.2% in pharmaceutical products, 12.3% in toiletries and 14.1% in health plans.

With information from Brazil Agency.