For weeks there has been talk of practically a single game, god of war ragnarokwhich by far was one of the most anticipated by fans of the brand PlayStation. Thus, the players have given themselves the task of completing such a unique adventure, although it seems that others have not had enough time, both to finish the title.

According to the statistics released in the video game trophies, it can be seen that approximately 26% of users have finished the main story that Santa Monica Studio puts on the map. This is something that can be considered strange, since the game has already sold just over 5 million copies in the world, one of the biggest successes.

There are also a few things to consider, since not everyone has the same amount of time to play, as some people spend all day at the office, just to get home and watch movies. So many users can only play on weekends, which is why they would be advancing 3 or 4 hours a week, and the plot lasts about 20.

Another of the possible reasons why users would not have obtained this trophy are the option missions, and that is that the video game is full of them to be able to clear the story for a while. Some are constantly being unlocked, so surely players are running other missions beyond the main ones.

Remember that the game is available in ps4 Y PS5.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: Some take their time to complete the games, me for example, I have the game but I have not had time to test it due to work issues. Eventually all of us who got it will see those end credits.