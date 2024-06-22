Daniel Bisogno He did not remain silent and attacked Lola Corteswho assured that Lagunilla my neighborhood It was a decadent work, so the driver of Windowing that is part of this he let the next judge know The academy that she doesn’t know anything about success.

And according to Daniel Bisogno, his partner Lola Corteswhom she claims to love very much, has not appeared in a work for years, but that is not all, she confessed that the famous woman no longer has the same voice she had in the past, which is why she would make it clear that she is in decline.

“My Lolita has not been seen in theater for years and the last time we saw her we saw her very limited voice…”, he commented. Daniel Bisogno who makes it clear that he was not going to leave Lola Cortés, much less that he criticized her work, since the journalist feels grateful for being in said project which has been empathetic with his health problems.

For her part, Lola Cortés has not commented anything about Daniel’s recent statements, but what is a fact is that a war could come between the two celebrities, who have always been very controversial in the middle of the show due to their way. to give an opinion.

“Lola is a true artist with natural talent, but age passes and obviously she changes, there is no comparison between her and Daniel, there is an abyss of difference”, “The most successful, but of the lowest quality, as simple as that, I don’t we can compare with Cats, Cabarete, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Maribel also defended herself against the accusations, since she also did not like the way in which Lola expressed herself in the play where she is the star.