with videoOn Monday morning, a very large fire caused flames to shoot meters high from the roof at various homes for migrant workers on Willemstraat in Velp. Four injured people were taken to hospital.



Aug 8, 2022

The fire was reported to the fire service around 6 a.m. Several ambulances and a trauma helicopter rushed to Willemstraat. The victims were taken to hospital by ambulance.

One of them was injured when he jumped out of the window to escape the flames, a spokesman for the fire service said.

‘Creep-through-sneak-through houses’

The spokesperson cannot yet indicate how many homes are involved in the fire, ‘four or six’. He speaks of several ‘creep-through-sneak-through homes’, which would make it difficult to determine at the moment.

The meters high flames in Velp. © Heitink Press Agency



Under control

“We don’t know yet if there are more people inside,” the spokesperson said. He says that a ‘language barrier’ with the labor migrants makes it difficult to get clarity about this.

The fire brigade said they had the fire under control around 7:30 a.m. and are still busy extinguishing the fire. The fact that it is a large corner building with different entrances made it difficult to get a grip on the fire, according to the spokesperson.

It is still unclear exactly how this could have arisen.



