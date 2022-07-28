Update with videoA large business building in Beesd was destroyed on Thursday evening after an explosion followed by a very large fire. The multi-company building with a length of 100 meters reportedly housed car-related companies. The fire was accompanied by large black clouds of smoke. The Safety Region sent an NL-Alert in the area to warn about the smoke.



28 Jul. 2022

By midnight the fire brigade had the fire under control, but the ‘fire master’ signal had not yet been given. Around that time, it was time to wait for crane trucks to gain access to the property and tackle the fires. Smoke is still released and there is still a risk of odor nuisance, reports the Gelderland-South safety region. The fire brigade will continue to extinguish the fire for the next few hours.

As far as is known, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause, the initial explosion, has yet to be investigated. The whole property should be considered lost. Several neighboring buildings were also damaged, but the fire service was able to prevent the fire from spreading.

A nearby T-Mobile cell tower went down during the evening and was repaired by midnight. Due to the proximity of the A2 – the nearest part of the building was barely 10 meters away – Rijkswaterstaat was forced to temporarily close the Utrecht-Den Bosch highway between Beesd and Geldermalsen due to poor visibility due to smoke development.

The fire brigade was alerted around 8.45 pm and not much later scaled up to a major fire. A great alarm was raised. All fire brigades from the wider region were directed towards the Beesd business park. This includes firefighters from the province of Utrecht. Twelve fire-fighting vehicles with support vehicles such as ladder trucks and at least 150 firefighters fought the fire.

NL-Alert

An NL-Alert was issued because of the fire and smoke development. According to fire brigade spokesman Jeroen Oomen, the alert has worked well at least on the business park. Most spectators went home. A 200-meter ring was placed around the fire to keep people at a distance. By 10:30 p.m., the smoke clouds had abated. Shortly afterwards, however, the fire brigade warned that the smoke could increase again due to the extinguishing, with possible odor nuisance. The stench would be plastic-like. No increased concentrations of harmful substances were measured. Please note that smoke is always harmful.

Apparently a commercial vehicle paint shop is also located at the address: SL Services Spuiterij Lingewaal. It is not entirely clear what exactly is on fire and at which company or companies the fire is raging. The spokesperson could not say that either. It is also not clear what caused the black smoke.

