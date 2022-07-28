A large business building in Beesd was destroyed on Thursday evening after an explosion followed by a very large fire. The multi-company building with a length of 100 meters reportedly housed car-related companies. The fire was accompanied by large black clouds of smoke. The Safety Region sent an NL-Alert in the area to warn about the smoke.
