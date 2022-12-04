with videoEINDHOVEN – A very large fire broke out in an apartment complex at the Amandelpark in Eindhoven on Sunday evening. The fire service was on site with at least seven large fire trucks. The building was largely evacuated. Two victims were injured. The fire is now under control.



Timo Akkermans, San van Suchtelen



Dec 4 2022

The fire started around 8.20 pm in an apartment on the top (fifth) floor of the apartment building, in which mainly seniors live. Flames poured out of the house. Roof tiles that were on fire fell onto the balconies of neighboring apartments. “It looked like several homes were on fire. In the end, it was only one house,” said François Peeters, the chief public service officer of the Brabant Southeast Security Region.

A very large fire broke out in an apartment complex at the Amandelpark in Eindhoven on Sunday evening. © Fotopersburo Bert Jansen



The fire caused burning roof tiles that fell down. © Fotopersburo Bert Jansen



One of the two victims was taken to hospital by ambulance. According to Peeters, it is probably the occupant of the apartment in which the fire started. She inhaled smoke. A second victim suffered minor injuries and was checked by an ambulance.

Residents housed in community center

Involved residents are taken care of in nearby community center De Huiskamer. “At the complex, we are currently still taking carbon monoxide measurements to determine whether the residents can return to their homes,” says Peeters. “If those measurements are positive, the residents can return. If not, we must first ventilate properly.”

Residents of both the third and fourth floors are now allowed to return to their homes. Residents of the fifth floor have to wait for the measurements. Several apartments on the top floors of the complex have suffered damage, the Security Region reports.

The emergency services were scaled up to GRIP1 at 9 p.m. (which allows the police and ambulance to better coordinate together). The police were present with several units for assistance and support of the fire brigade. The fire brigade took the extinguishing water largely from the adjacent pond.

It is not clear how the fire started. The police are investigating that.



The flames spread from the house and spread to neighboring apartments. © Fotopersburo Bert Jansen

