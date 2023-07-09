The fire started around 2:30 am. One barn was completely on fire and later a second barn also caught fire. The barn also contained a shack where young people gather. Emotions ran high among the young people. Their parents also came to have a look. They couldn’t reach their children and wanted to know if they were safe.
There were animals in the barn. Some of the piglets did not survive. Around 04:00 the signal fire was under control. Re-extinguishing will take hours.
