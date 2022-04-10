Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- To enjoy some pleasant holidays in the company of the family, but, above all, that these are safe for you and yours, Do not forget to follow these tips and recommendations which are of great importance.

“The recommendations for this Easterbasically it is to make a family emergency plan, it would be the main instrument to be able to identify all kinds of risks, if we are talking that the main asset that we have to insure is our own home, we have to review the entire LP gas system, the system of electric gas, to secure our house well, if the whole family is going to go out,” exhorted Omar Mendoza Silva.

The delegate of Civil protection of the Government of the State of Sinaloa in the northern zone explained that in the case of the vehicle that will be used for the transfer to the vacation destination, the tires, engine, services and everything that entails, spare parts and others must be checked in order to have an exit safe.

“It is also important to have the emergency numbers at hand, 911 as the main number, it is also important to have the direct numbers of each institution in case we do not have a prompt response on 911, because being able to dial directly to a emergency institution.

Meeting point

He also mentioned that a family meeting point should be established once they arrive at the beach, the river, the ceremonial center or whatever the destination.

“If we get lost or a family member, knowing how to get to a part and identify ourselves and meet again in a place, that would be another part that we have to value.”

The state official made the call to use sunscreens, not to forget medications for chronic diseases, and in case of camping for several days, bring the necessary food, a first aid kit and everything that is required, and identify the bodies. help that are in those places.

“We are going to have all kinds of security along highways, local roads, interstates, there will be Civil Protection, Highways, Public Security, ambulances such as Summa and the Red Cross in the case of the municipality of Ahome, and there we have to identify the points of assistance in case it is required to go as soon as possible”.

He mentioned that in places where there is a conflict with the telephone signal, it is important to have identified the distance where the assistance units are.

“Ask them that if they are going to return the same day, look for times where the capacity of vehicles is less, not participate in hours where there is a large crowd of people or vehicles that are caused on roads and beaches, respect all the measures and signs that exist both in the places, roads and paths”.