The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection has issued a yellow alert due to forecast high temperatures that are expected for the afternoon of this Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in various demarcations of Mexico City.

The areas that are on yellow alert are Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo and Venustiano Carranza, where maximum temperatures of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m..

Given this forecast, the population is recommended to take preventive measures such as using sunscreen, wearing light-colored clothing, wearing sunglasses and a hat or cap, as well as avoiding eating on public roads, since food decomposes quickly.

Besides, it is suggested to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun’s radiationhydrate properly and pay special attention to chronically ill, children and older adults.

According to the National Meteorological System, in the Valley of Mexico, a cool to temperate morning environment is expected, skies with scattered clouds and haze.

In the afternoon, a warm to hot environment is expectedpartly cloudy sky and south component wind from 15 to 30 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

In Mexico City, a maximum temperature of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 13 to 15 degrees Celsius are expected, while in Toluca, State of Mexico, a minimum of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 23 are expected. at 25 degrees Celsius.

It is important to follow the recommendations of the health and civil protection authorities, as well as take preventive measures to avoid health problems related to high temperatures.