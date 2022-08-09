,,I am looking forward to participating in the 400m and 400m hurdles at the European Championships,” Bol writes. “It’s going to be a tough week, but I’m ready for the challenge.”
Bol will start next Tuesday with the semi-final of the 400 meters and may have the final at that distance a day later. The semi-finals on the 400-meter hurdles will follow on Thursday and the final of that number and the series on the 4×400-meter relay on Friday. The final of the 4×400 meter relay is on Saturday.
The athlete showed last week in Chorzów, Poland, that he is in good shape. She was the first Dutch woman to dive under 50 seconds in the 400 meters. The 22-year-old from Amersfoort triumphed in 49.75 seconds and thus took over the Dutch record from Lieke Klaver.
The European Athletics Championships in Munich start on August 15 and last until August 21.
Watch our most popular sports videos
#heavy #program #Femke #Bol #European #Championships #ready #challenge
Leave a Reply