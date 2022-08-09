,,I am looking forward to participating in the 400m and 400m hurdles at the European Championships,” Bol writes. “It’s going to be a tough week, but I’m ready for the challenge.”

Bol will start next Tuesday with the semi-final of the 400 meters and may have the final at that distance a day later. The semi-finals on the 400-meter hurdles will follow on Thursday and the final of that number and the series on the 4×400-meter relay on Friday. The final of the 4×400 meter relay is on Saturday.