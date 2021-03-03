Claudia Villafañe He erupted in anger when in Polémica en el bar (America, at 20) they talked about the corpse of Diego Maradona. Without hesitation, he called the show and it went on the air. Indignant, she responded to Rocío Oliva and Mauricio D’Alessandro, Matías Morla’s current lawyer.

A few hours later, on Twitter, Dalma Maradona came out with the tip caps. In this social network, the actress spoke about what happened with her mother in the program led by Mariano Iúdica.

Dalma alluded to the hashtag # TataDejándolos Mudos to refer to Claudia’s statements before Oliva and D’Alessandro and tweeted: “I will never look THE WORST SHOW ON TELE, but I read that #tatadejandolosmudos is TT. He who goes with the truth is NEVER AFRAID! How nice to have such a great mom (I’m sorry my dear didn’t happen to you) ”.

Then, Dalma enraptured Claudio “Turco” García, who proposed that those who accompanied Diego Maradona in the last days of his life and who are now being put on trial, be taken to a field so that they can experience what the people for them.

Dalma told Turco on Twitter: “You Turco García had the best idea… Anyway, I don’t think it is necessary to take them to a court (it would be beautiful) but if they don’t want to do that, I PROPOSE THAT YOU TAKE THEM ANYWHERE . The Tata and the missing lawyer to see what happens ”.

It should be remembered that in his diatribe against Mauricio D’Alessandro, a lawyer for Matías Morla, Claudia Villafañe He stated: “That Diego hated me, said Dr. D’Alessandro. It hurts me to hear things that are not true. And I tried everything in court. I’m still waiting for Morla to present the evidence in Miami. That audit does not exist. I’m tired”.

Having said that, he demanded: “Let Morla appear. It still hasn’t appeared. I have no idea. He was the brother, the father, the friend… ”.

