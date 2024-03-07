The Spanish Rafael Nadal announced this Wednesday his resignation from Indian Wells Masters 1,000 by ensuring that he does not feel ready to compete at the highest level.

“It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this fantastic tournament. Everyone knows how much I like this place and how much I like to compete here in Indian Wells,” Nadal reported in a note published by the tournament.

“I've been working hard and training and you all know I did a test this weekend, but I'm not ready to play at the highest level in such an important event,” he added.

“It is not an easy decision. It is very hard indeed, but I cannot lie to myself and lie to thousands of fans. I will miss you and I am sure that this tournament will be a great success,” he concluded.

Nadal37, had played an exhibition match in Las Vegas last Sunday against his compatriot Carlos Alcarazin which he had shown a good level of form and in which he fell despite disallowing five match points.

The one from Manacor, who entered the main draw with a protected ranking and was going to debut on Thursday against the Canadian Milos Raonic, he gives up a tournament he won three times in his career.

It is the second consecutive year in which Nadal does not compete in Indian Wells. The last official match of the Iberian tennis player dates back to the fifth of January in Brisbane, when he suffered a muscle micro-tear. Her place in the main draw at Indian Wells will be taken by Sumit Nagal of India.

With information from EFE.

