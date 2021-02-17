Miriam Lanzoni had a very hard crossing to the air with Fabian Zitta in Dressmaking, famous (El Trece, at 16).

Although the reality show began very recently, the friction between the participant and the member of the jury had already been repeated. But now, the conflict broke out with everything.

The discussion was generated from the challenge of making a design inspired by Cruella de Vil, the character of the evil one from The 101 Dalmatians.

When evaluating the task carried out by the actress, Fabián Zitta was dissatisfied and marked a series of aspects that were not well achieved. “The impact missed,” he pointed out.

Tense discussion on air in “Corte y confección” (El Trece): Miriam Lanzoni reacted to the harsh criticism that Fabián Zitta made of her design. Capture TV.

As expected, Miriam defended herself: “Fabián, are you going to question the impact on me? This garment is well made”.

“I have to evaluate everything. Everything that I see and that is related to your exercise I have to fully evaluate it, “Zitta replied. Styling, wearing, walking, model, type of garment, how it is made, what was the thought, why, everything … ”.

Then, Lanzoni made himself heard: “Sure, but I’m losing points for all that, and I think you’re just doing it with me,” he claimed. And I tell you before you put the score ”.

“Nerd. I also told Adriana (Salgueiro), because it seemed to me that the clip was too much ”, argued the member of the jury.

“No, I don’t want to compare myself, but I also see that you have such a generosity with other participants: Oh, I appreciate that you breathed beautifully! ‘“, Lanzoni ironized.

“To me, you go down points for everything,” Miriam Lanzoni claimed Fabián Zitta in “Cut and confection” (El Trece). Photo Instagram / Archive.

Determined to put an end to the discussion and assert his authority in the fashion reality series produced by LaFlia, Marcelo Tinelli’s company, Fabián planted himself: “It’s a 4 for today.”

Given the low rating for the participant, the host of the program jumped: “¡¿A four, nothing more ?!”Exclaimed Andrea Politti.

“It’s like a punishment, but good,” said Miriam Lanzoni, with an air of resignation at the attitude of Fabián Zitta.

ACE