The Chairman of the Andlusian Hockey Federation (FAH) has been found guilty and sentenced to a 21-month, suspended sentence for embezzling federation funds.

Mr Chairman pocketed 74,754 euros, it appears and he was lucky to land 21 months because the Public Prosecutor had recommended six years and seven months, which, being superior to two years, would have meant that he would have gone behind bars.

The condemned man was the Chairman of the regional Hockey Federation from 1986 and 1992 and then from 2005 and 2013. He was also the Manager between 1993 and 2011, so there was plenty of time to fondle the funds.

The Public Prosecutor also recommended the same length of sentence for the Vice Chairman, as well as seven months for the Secretary of the Board for misappropriation of funds and an offense of disobedience. However both the Vice Chairman and Secretary were acquitted.

Furthermore, the Public Prosecutor and private prosectution recommended 291,922 euros in civil liability, considered to be the total amount embezzeled by the Ex-Chairman.

Editorial comment: I know what you’re thinking… it’s just not cricket!

