Pioneer in the territory of minivans, Citroën presents the new SpaceTourer, a van that goes up a level in all aspects. Available in two lengths to accommodate up to 9 passengers, it becomes more elegant with a front end that adopts Citroën's new styling identity, more comfortable and connected with a state-of-the-art infotainment system, and even more practical with more ingenious storage. With a powerful and expressive design, modularity that allows multiple configurations, a well-being experience on board in all situations, this mobile lounge responds more than ever with modernity to all needs.

Thus, it proposes an efficient architecture at the service of habitability, practicality and adapts to all uses. It offers space on board, modularity, cargo volume and driving qualities that turn each trip into a moment of relaxation, regardless of the profile of its occupants. Very functional and adaptable, fits all needs.

In other words, it is the ideal companion for everyday life, whether in the countryside or in the city. With its height of 1.90 m, it can easily access parking areas. Versatile and valuable, it is available in two body lengths, M (4.98 m) and L (5.33 m), and can accommodate up to 9 passengers with numerous layout configurations available. In fact, the Citroën SpaceTourer offers multiple “tailored” configurations that adapt to all needs and uses.

It also offers a multitude of configurations. Individuals can choose between 5, 7 or 8-seater versions, while professionals will find a customizable solution according to their needs, with the capacity to transport 5 to 9 people. This includes the Business Lounge package, a high-end version where the second row faces rear and can accommodate up to 7 people.

Specifically, in the first row, the passenger seat with armrests can become a table (depending on the pack), allowing you to carry long objects or clear the view for passengers in the second row. In this second and third row, the 3-seater bench seats 2/3-1/3 are sliding (depending on the pack), foldable and removable; They can slide independently to adjust legroom; The seats are removable, which allows for optimal volume for bulky objects; Occupants have reclining backrests with headrests to be comfortably installed. Likewise, the rear seats can be easily removed to obtain a completely flat floor and have optimal volume for larger objects.

In addition, it has hands-free sliding side doors, a function that allows you to open and close the side doors without contact, even with both hands occupied. With a simple step of your foot under the corner of the rear bumper, the vehicle unlocks and the side door on the side you are on opens automatically. A real advantage for installing smaller children in their baby seat, for example, or carrying luggage.

In Europe it is only available in ë-SpaceTourer, that is, with a 100% electric 136 HP motor that is offered with two types of lithium-ion batteries, allowing each customer to choose the one that best suits their activity. depending on your use and preferences. The 50 kWh battery offers a range of 224 km (WLTP mixed cycle, in the process of approval), perfectly adapted, for example, to daily transfers between the city center and the airport. More versatile than ever, ë-SpaceTourer equipped with the 75 kWh battery now offers up to 350 km of autonomy (WLTP mixed cycle, in the process of approval), 20 km more than the previous generation.