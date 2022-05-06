It’s a shame, but Real Valladolid He has done all possible demerits to get to play it desperately to the long-awaited Ipurua match. What would have been a final to come out ahead of Garitano’s men in case of victory has become a very final to continue with assisted breathing and maintain some hope before the last three days. If one thing is going to be good for the match, it is that It will serve to remove all possible masks at once.

If Valladolid wins, they will continue with options and it will be a good sign. Winning in Eibar would greatly raise the self-esteem of the team and everyone around them. It would be facing the last three games with the hope that the Basques failed in one and while Pacheta’s team won everything. And, by contrast, losing or drawing would inevitably lead to thinking about sealing qualification for the playoffs as soon as possible and start preparing it as best as possible. There are only these two paths. Either Pacheta is right and things can still happen or Pacheta puts an end to his sometimes unfounded optimism and begins to understand that Almería and Eibar have been more regular and better.

Last week I commented that Pucela had had the upper hand all season behind its two most direct rivals. Now, after Monday’s fiasco against the Real B subsidiary, a gap has been opened with the first two and right in the hardest moments of the final ascent. It usually costs a lot to recover, but the only option to do it is to win on Sunday.

The phrase “you have to win as it is” is tailored to this game. I know there are purists who hate this phrase. They must believe that the one who pronounces it is going to go with a submachine gun or a hand grenade to destroy the rival. The phrase is a way of speaking, but whoever wants to understand it understands it and whoever doesn’t, obviously, too. whatever it is even if you play badly, even if you don’t deserve to win, even if you get an unfair penalty at the end, even if the posts save you, even if the VAR is wrong in your favor. All that is to win as it is and the time has come.

I understand and share the general discouragement, but can’t throw in the towel. Let’s put ourselves in the situation where Real Valladolid wins this Sunday and next Saturday against Ponferradina. Eibar would start their Leganés match behind in the table. If that happens, which I hope will happen, there will be life and there will be a League… even if you have to win as it is, that is, by scoring one more goal than the rival.

And addressed to all: we must raise morale and exhaust the possibilities until the last minute. Let’s not put it to the rivals on a plate. This team, when it plays well, is better than almost everyone. And the first ones who have to pull the cart are the footballers, who are the same ones who won not so long ago in Tenerife. We do not destroy the environment and we put all that we can do on our part to add and not to subtract. We are going to trust that promotion to First Division is still possible. At least I plan to do so.