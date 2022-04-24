Mexico.- When it comes to impacting fans, you have to talk about Yanet Garciathe Monterrey native has the gift of always being on everyone’s mind and this time was no exception, especially when the influencer brought out her best angle modeling a Swimwear more than charming. Although it is not a recent session if she had it well kept that when she shared it she left her fans in love.

It was through your account Instagram where Yanet García shared a single photo of her visit to one of the many beaches she has known, what drew attention was undoubtedly her statuesque figure, the famous “weather girl” raised spirits a little and that is that the The angle chosen for her photos left nothing but enormous envy in other women and a crush on men.

In the shot you can see Yanet García posing sideways, giving a lot of priority to her charms rear but with a small twist of his torso so that his face could be seen in the shot. The outfit was the protagonist of this occasion, a swimsuit with the incomparable design of Animal Print It was the one that became the creditor of the looks because although it was quite striking, it was also very small, which made the attributes of the model magnify.

With this photo Yanet García drove her fans crazy | Photo: Instagram Yanet Garcia

“Take me back”, were the words that Yanet García shared in her publication that in a matter of hours was filled with many messages and likes where the ones that attracted the most attention were the compliments and the affectionate words that they also left to the host . “You’re a bomb”, “I love you, you’re amazing”, “You look beautiful” and many other messages that they are used to leaving.

Yanet García since it began as the boom of social networks has known how to keep her followers very attentive, she has always given them a lot of content that is not wasted, her paid applications have also been very successful and with this they have made her one of the the most mediatic influencers in Mexico and the world.