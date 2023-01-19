Home page politics

Inheritance tax is considered hated in Germany. Politician Haan suspects that very few people know about the tax. He wants to change that.

Berlin – Yannick Haan, Chairman of the SPD in Berlin-Mitte, once benefited greatly from the tax system. The young man was lucky enough to inherit a not inconsiderable amount of money. He bought two apartments with it. He now lives in one himself, the other is rented out. He doesn’t even know whether Haan had to pay taxes on his inheritance at all. “If I paid inheritance tax, it wasn’t much,” says the politician in an interview with Frankfurter Rundschau IPPEN.MEDIA.

The reason: inheritances are taxed at an average of just 2.7 percent – in contrast, between 14 and 42 percent taxes can be due on earned income. A huge difference. And for Haan, an injustice. It can’t be that you have to pay less taxes for an inheritance without benefits than for the income for which you go to work. Ever since the SPD man realized this, he has been campaigning for tax justice.

Inheritance tax: 49 percent have no assets

Haan criticizes that the inheritance system in Germany increases wealth inequality in the country. An inheritance used to be divided between several children. Today, a child often even gets two fortunes. If it inherits at all. According to a survey by the Society for Sustainable Real Estate Management, 49 percent in Germany have no assets that they can inherit. Only a third even get a sum that makes a difference.

“There is hardly any inheritance in East Germany because there are hardly any assets. People with a migration background often don’t inherit anything,” says Haan. Rather, it is the large corporate families that inherit huge sums of money in Germany. This usually happens via the transfer of real estate or company shares, according to the SPD politician, who refers to statistics. According to a study by the German Institute for Economic Research, this could have drastic consequences for society and the economy, as absolute wealth inequality will continue to worsen. In other words, the gap between rich and poor is widening even further.

Wealth inequality: “The chances of advancement are catastrophically bad”

Yannick Haan speaks of a “toxic mixture”. “The chances of advancement are catastrophically bad,” he says and at the same time criticizes that the promise ‘performance pays off’ “was always a lie”. “If you look at social mobility, Germany is in last place in the EU with Hungary,” explains Haan. To reduce inequality, he proposes a basic inheritance. “Anyone who turns 18 gets 20,000 euros.” Around 15 billion euros could be due for this. A subsidy can be financed through an increase in inheritance tax. Most rich people would hardly notice that, he says.

Haan has another idea to relieve employees. “We could increase the inheritance tax for the wealthy and reduce taxes on work in return,” said the SPD politician, who hopes nor to be able to convince the FDP. However, the SPD would also have to win over voters in Germany, because inheritance tax is considered hated in Germany. The result of a survey by the Hessian and Rhineland-Palatinate Volksbanken and Raiffeisenbanken revealed that more than half of the citizens consider the inheritance tax to be too high or would prefer to abolish it entirely.

Few know that they don’t have to pay any inheritance tax at all

Why is that? Not clear. But Haan has developed a theory. It’s an internal family matter and then the state steps in between. Most people don’t know exactly what taxes are. “One immediately thinks that the state is taking away grandma’s house. Very few people know that large inheritances do not contribute to the income from inheritance tax at all”. In addition, the rich would avoid tax payments through tricks and loopholes.

“For example, that very few pay inheritance tax at all.” In any case, it could still be some time before the reform. Haan does not expect any significant changes in this legislative period. “There is a chance in the next federal election. One of the key issues will be who pays for the crises,” he predicts.