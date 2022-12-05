At technology company Meta, more than 11,000 employees have to leave these days, but the developers who work on the ‘metaverse’ are largely spared. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he firmly believes in this virtual, three-dimensional environment that should usher in the next phase of the internet. So much so that he named the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp after it last year.

Meta is betting big on the metaverse. A concept that is still in its infancy, but should eventually become a world in which we work, learn, recreate and shop together. Its development falls under Meta’s Reality Labs division, which has already made a loss of $ 9.4 billion this year. It does not stop there: chief financial officer David Wehner expects the operating loss to increase “significantly” next year. In total, Meta’s investments in the project are now estimated at more than 100 billion dollars.

According to some of the investors, this is too much. They point to Meta’s declining turnover (for the first two quarters in a row, due to less advertising revenue and more competition from TikTok in particular) and the sharply slumped stock market value (-65 percent this year). In that context, such a large investment in an “unknown future” is “terrifying even for Silicon Valley standards,” wrote critical investor Brad Gerstner in an open letter to Zuckerberg.

“Meta has risked its entire business and reputation for the metaverse, and that gamble has not paid off so far,” said Rachel Foster Jones of GlobalData, a London-based market analyst. Although betting big on the metaverse is not a bad choice, according to her. “The technology behind it will grow enormously and offer a multitude of opportunities. But it will take at least ten years before it really gets going.” Other listed tech companies also see this. Microsoft, Google, Apple and Nvidia, among others, are already investing in software and hardware for the intended new environment in virtual reality, as are Sony, Disney and Roblox in the games sector. In the first five months of this year, according to consulting firm McKinsey, more than $ 120 billion was invested in the metaverse, compared to $ 57 billion in the whole of 2021. And that creates jobs: a year before the announced round of layoffs, Meta announced ten thousand over the next five years create new European jobs to ‘help build the next computing platform’.

Since last year, smaller investors have also been able to get into the metaverse via ETFs (exchange traded funds, also known as index trackers) from Roundhill, Fidelity and Franklin, among others. Those funds have a mix of holdings in companies that invest in the metaverse. Investors will have to be patient. The ETFs got off to a false start because they were all rigged at a time when tech stocks took a beating from rising interest rates. Moreover, you may wonder to what extent these thematic trackers actually represent the metaverse, since the companies they track will soon only receive part of their dream revenue from the metaverse. “The metaverse is full of great opportunities,” says Wim Zwanenburg, investment strategist at asset manager Stroeve Lemberger. He sees a lot of potential in vocational education and the business world, where people can learn in a playful way in the metaverse. But investors are critical. They look at the cash flow and ask themselves: can future profits be accurately estimated or are there still many hurdles to be taken to make it happen? Even at Meta, those profits are still a long way off. And that has an impact on price formation.”

Newsletter

NRC Economy The most important developments in the economy, on the stock exchanges and in business