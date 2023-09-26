The resistance of municipalities to opening an asylum seeker center has a sky-high price. For example, the Galaxy cruise ship that is used as emergency shelter in Amsterdam costs 110,000 euros. Per day, according to research from this site. The House of Representatives will discuss the Spread Act on Tuesday, which should put an end to this type of expensive emergency shelter for asylum seekers.
