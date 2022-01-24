Greece is being hit by extremely cold weather, accompanied by snowfall. A large part of the country, even the island of Crete, is covered by a white layer. Temperatures of -14 degrees are recorded, very exceptional for the southern European country. The heavy snowfall has largely shut down public life in Greece.











Due to the snow, schools had to close and public transport came to a standstill. Vaccination sites in several regions were also closed. Train and bus lines in the capital Athens were suspended and motorists who braved the snow were trapped. At Athens airport, a series of flights have already been canceled due to extreme weather conditions. The metros to the capital’s airport have been disrupted.

Costas Lagouvardos, research director of the National Observatory of Athens, added ANT1 Television know that the capital had not experienced such weather conditions since 1968. Snow even fell on several Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, isolating some mountain villages on Andros, Naxos and Tinos and covering the beaches of Mykonos with a white film.

The island of Evia, north of Athens, which had already been ravaged by fires this summer, also suffered heavy snowfall.

Snowfall and negative temperatures are expected to continue into tomorrow. Schools will still be closed in many places tomorrow. Authorities are calling on people to avoid non-essential travel until late Tuesday.

Neighboring Turkey is also suffering from the winter weather. All flights to and from Istanbul airport were canceled until noon on Monday. On Sunday, several people in Turkey were killed in accidents caused by the snow.

The snow causes traffic problems, like here in Athens. © Reuters



The capital Athens is completely covered in white snow. © AP



© EPA



© AP



© AP



© REUTERS



Even at the archaeological site of Knossos on the island of Crete, there is a layer of snow. © EPA

