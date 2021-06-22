How many products to fight cellulite have we tried so far? And how many have kept their promises? It is not easy to find the one that suits us best, but it is never time to give up, because today we will surely help you find the most suitable solution to say bye bye to orange peel.

When summer approaches, the desire to discover yourself and live in the open air is so much. We would love to wear those short fluttering dresses that give us a little respite from the summer heat and maybe slender our legs by combining them with a pair of high-heeled shoes. Just as we can’t wait to show off the new bikini that we bought at a good price. The fear, however, is of not having overcome the fateful one costume fitting and have not yet been able to fight cellulite.

Maybe if we haven’t been able to say goodbye to orange peel so far, it’s not our fault. But gods products we have relied on, who have not kept the promises reported on the packaging or declaimed in advertising. Maybe we have tried many and we have not yet been able to find the one that best suits our needs.

Do not worry, however, because today we will reveal to you 10 very effective products to fight cellulite once and for all, as long as you still follow a healthy diet, drink plenty of water and do some physical activity every day. Only in this way will we finally be able to say goodbye forever to the annoying orange peel that gives us no respite!

Weleda Birch Oil Against Cellulite

To counteract the blemishes of cellulite and fight the orange peel, here’s a birch oil perfect for massages, because it acts in depth, giving tone and vigor to the skin, which immediately appears smoother and more compact.

The advice is to use Weleda oil in the morning and in the evening, with gentle massages and circular movements, so you can enjoy all the benefits of this natural cosmetic oil for the body, able to give the epidermis softness and elasticity, favoring the healthy balance of the skin.

Rilastil fluid to counteract cellulite blemishes

To combat the imperfections of orange peel, Rilastil Lipofusion is a new daily treatment with an enhanced formula, to act quickly and deeply, restoring elasticity to the skin. The product is enriched with Boosting complex, a plant extract that is able to improve the action of the biopeptides contained, making the treatment even more effective.

The texture is very light and is easily absorbed, with a cold effect. It can be used at any stage of life, even during pregnancy. IS free from parabens and it’s hypoallergenic.

Collistar Crio Gel Anticellulite

From research Collistar an effective product to fight cellulite. Crio Gel It works with cold effect, inspired by cryotherapy, to give our legs lightness and also taking advantage of aromatherapy. The lifting effect is already noticeable from the first applications, thanks to the mix of plant alpha-hydroxy-acids contained within.

We take advantage of the benefits of Centella Asiatica, Pink Pepper and Caffeine, but also of pineapple, horse chestnut and blueberry phytoextracts, draining and vaso-protective, and of fermented green coffee, an explosion of flavonoids that fight excess fluids. It is ideal for all skin types.

Goovi Shape your Booty

Among the products to fight cellulite, the anti-cellulite, slimming and toning body cream Goovi Shape yoour Booty it is ideal for those looking for an effective and fragrant product. Rich in functional active ingredients such as pink pepper, lotus flowers, pineapple and watermelon extract, acts quickly when used frequently and combined with massages with circular movements.

The cream is scented, the texture is pleasant to apply, the dispenser is very convenient. THE products are safe and certified and are already used by countless women all over the world. A must try this summer.

Guam seaweed mud

A traditional remedy, but always very effective to try in case of rooted and stubborn cellulite. It is a shock treatment for those with skin in which the Orange peel is widely present. Before using it, it is advisable to carefully follow the instructions for use.

After a few applications of the Guam seaweed mud we can see the decrease in blemishes caused by cellulite and adiposity of the skin, but the product is also useful for improving skin tone and fighting free radicals.

SlimCup, the anti-cellulite cup

We have always heard very well about it and maybe it’s time to try it. Always and only buy the original anti-cellulite cup, the only one certified as a medical device by the Ministry of Health. Promises to visibly reduce orange peel in just 30 days.

The application must be constant and is specific to legs and buttocks, but you can also use su arms and abdomen using less pressure. Easy to use, it is also very economical: you bring a professional treatment at home.

Geomar clay mud

THE Geomar white clay muds are ideal for anyone who has one sensitive skin and wants to fight the imperfections caused by cellulite on every area of ​​the body. Perfect for those who also suffer from swollen and heavy legs.

Contains only ingredients of natural origin (95% of the total product), for a mud that is inspired by the world of professional treatments, but to be applied comfortably at home. After a few applications the skin immediately appears firmer and smoother. In addition to white clay, it contains glaucine, caffeine, extracts of red grape and blueberry, menthol and trace elements from the Dead Sea.

Bionike Defense Body Anticellulite

Bionike Defense Body Anticellulite, the 400ml body cream that promises miracles against orange peel. Follow the instructions on the package carefully and get your fill of benefits with this draining and reducing product, a topical treatment with a cold / hot action that stimulates capillary microcirculation and promotes the drainage of liquids.

The texture is delicate and light and is ideal for prolonged massages.

Equilibra anti-cellulite thermal mud

Among the products to fight cellulite, i body mud they are usually the most effective. Like the proposed Balance, which contains the 20% aloe vera together with centella, horse chestnut, ivy, rosemary essential oil and thermal water.

The product hydrates, drains and regenerates and it will be like having a professional spa at home. The feeling of well-being and relaxation is guaranteed at the end of the treatment, as well as the victory in the fight against cellulite on the hips, stomach, buttocks, waist and legs.

Anti-cellulite gel and intensive reducer

Finally here is a gel product, Anti-cellulite Max, for eliminate cellulite and orange peel skin, thanks to the lipolytic effect, which acts on the connective tissue, preventing the reappearance of the problem. The product acts on the deeper layers of the skin and reactivates the microcirculation.

Plus the gel is reducing and firming, to have a smooth and soft skin, and is useful for draining excess fluids, also eliminating flaccidity. The push up effect immediate and guaranteed, following the directions for use on the package.

Which product would you recommend to a friend among those proposed?