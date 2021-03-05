Property in London shared by four guardians.

Spain has a serious problem with housing. The country that was once capable of building as many houses as Germany, Italy and France together, today lacks a pool of social apartments for rent that guarantees access to groups whose income does not allow them to rent on the free market, much less buy a house. In addition, on occasions, the right to decent housing recognized by the Spanish Constitution and the right to private property collide. The number of complaints filed for illegal occupation of homes has increased from 10,376 in 2015 to 14,621 in 2019, the last year with complete data.

A complex problem, almost entrenched, that forces us to look at the example of other European countries. The think tank Academic Europa Ciudadana has done the exercise and concludes that the Dutch model is the mirror that Spain should look at. “It offers realistic solutions to the housing problem that could serve as an example to carry out a regulation in Spain that ends the occupation and facilitates the use as housing of properties that are now empty, unused and unprotected”, says José Carlos Cano Montejano, professor of Constitutional Law at the Complutense University of Madrid and author of the report Access to housing in Spain: what to do with the problem of occupation? Because, he maintains, “the concept of vulnerability has come to stay and the illegal occupation in Spain is going to increase due to the economic crisis brought about by the pandemic.” For this reason, he advocates taking into account the Dutch model in the housing law that the coalition government is trying to carry out these days.

In the Netherlands, temporary rentals have been promoted in empty and abandoned buildings for groups with low incomes, such as students, young people with their first job, temporary workers … That is, offices, schools, nursing homes, old warehouses and even windmills have been converted into residential spaces, something that allows the occupation and vacancies law of 2010.

Under the temporary rental law of 2016, the leasing of these buildings for short periods has been made possible. The management of these disused properties, which can be public or private, falls to the so-called vacant space management companies, which are hired by the owner.

The people who inhabit these buildings are the guardians. More than tenants to use, they are resident vigilantes because they have the obligation to keep the property in good condition and avoid vandalism and occupation. The formula “allows groups without resources to access the housing market for the first time and, as it is temporary, it does not bind the owner in a burdensome and permanent way, nor does it have the need to incur exorbitant expenses,” says Cano Montejano. The professor believes that the model “can boost the rental market in Spain to a certain extent.”

In the Netherlands there are more than a hundred private vacancy management companies. Also in Germany, France, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland and Belgium. The Global Guardians firm, which operates in the United Kingdom, has 27,966 registered guardians and estimates that it has saved 285 million pounds in security for the owners, to whom it returns their property with only 32 days in advance. Their page advertises that each resident can save up to 60% of the cost of accommodation. Dot Dot Dot, founded in 2011 by Katharine Hibbert, a journalist who wrote about the problem of vacant buildings in the UK, works with city councils, housing associations and property developers.

The first vacancy management company has just landed in Spain. The Dutch Ideal Guardian has set the goal of locating 5,000 guardians in vacant buildings this year. In their 30 years of life they have dealt with more than 100,000 and operate in six countries. They target large owners, both in the private and public sectors, to manage schools, offices, museums or apartment buildings. In Spain they have a special interest in becoming strategic partners of the administrations, holders of a significant volume of empty buildings. They say they have had some meetings, but no closed operation.

Although here there is no legal framework that contemplates temporary rent or the figure of guardians, the company insists on its legality. He says he has been studying the market for six months and preparing the entry with the international law firm Hogan Lovells. “There are several elements of current Spanish legislation with which we can approach the figure of the guardians, who are not tenants because, in addition, they do not have any relationship with the owner, the entire contractual relationship is with Ideal Guardian “, says John Van Haren, CEO of the firm.

From six months to three years

Their guardians reside in the buildings for a period of time, which ranges from six months to three years, and they have a series of responsibilities, such as ensuring that it does not deteriorate and notifying if a problem arises (with leaks, heating, pipes …). In return, the cost of residing is very low. Ideal Guardian manages a building in the Place Vendôme in Paris where there are about twenty people residing for 201 euros per month (to cover the costs of water, electricity, community…). It is an office building awaiting a change of use. Meanwhile, they have converted one floor into 20 studios with common areas and shared bathrooms. The owner of the property is the one who assumes the cost of the adaptation. “Each study complies with the regulations and the conditions of habitability and security,” insists Van Haren.

Vacancy companies do a neat selection process. “We choose people who we know are not going to cause problems and we do not accept families with children.” It is key to be flexible when it comes to moving, not having parties or getting involved in the neighborhood. Each month the company makes a visit to each of the properties and gives notice at least one month in advance for the eviction. “The vast majority are people between the ages of 25 and 30 with their first job who want to become independent and save for a trip or to buy a house,” says the CEO. If the buildings are far from urban areas or do not meet certain habitability conditions, they are discarded.

However, the model does not like the tenant platforms. “It is one more way of introducing unworthy housing conditions and avoiding the laws that protect our rights, also turning them into a new highly speculative business niche,” says Jaime Palomera, spokesman for the Barcelona tenants union.

From CC OO they also do not see the model with good eyes and insist that what is really needed “is a battery of measures that make effective the right to decent housing included in the Constitution”, says Carlos Gutiérrez, Secretary of Youth and New Union Work Realities.