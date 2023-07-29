And it is still very busy in France, reports the traffic service. For example, there are many traffic jams south of Lyon, on the A7 to Avignon. It is also busy further on between Béziers and Perpignan, on the route to Barcelona. A little further west, from Bordeaux to the Spanish border, it’s not much better.

Although it is not officially Black Saturday until next week, a spokesman for the ANWB speaks of a ‘very busy Saturday during the summer holidays’. This is mainly due to people who are on their way to a southern holiday destination, but according to the ANWB there is already a lot of returning holiday traffic on the road.

Traffic is also at a standstill on other European highways. It is also very busy in and on the way to Italy. Earlier this afternoon, the delay for the Gotthard tunnel was still two hours. Traffic jams are decreasing in the south of Germany. In the north of Germany, towards the border with Denmark, it is also still busy. See also Spain: European Justice withdraws Puigdemont's immunity and opens the door to extradition

Activists in Austria seized the crowds on European highways on Saturday morning to draw attention to global warming. They stuck on the A13 at the Brenner Pass, one of the main thoroughfares into Italy. Seven activists from the Letzte Generation climate movement stuck together.

The action led to a traffic jam of four kilometers on the A13. According to a police spokesman, there were also tumultuous scenes between the activists and motorists, who were not served by the actions. Letzte Generation has posted images on Twitter showing how activists are pulled from their places by people, apparently angry road users.

