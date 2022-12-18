The France coach: “A defeat like this is hard to digest. If we had conceded the 3-0 there would have been nothing to say”
There is so much bitterness in Didier Deschamps’ words after the final: “All of this creates even more regrets, if we had conceded the 3-0 there would have been nothing to say – the France coach told TF1 -. We didn’t the right things for an hour. Then, with a lot of courage, energy and quality, we pushed Argentina to the limit. We didn’t do everything right, but as always in this World Cup, there was heart and energy. When we touch something and escapes us, it is even more difficult to digest. But it is so, and we must accept it”.
Between present and future
—
And again: “The disappointment is great, there are some positive things but when you don’t find the Grail, after being close to it, it hurts. It will take time to digest this defeat”. Finally about the future? “Even if it had gone well I would not have had the answer, France is above everything. I will see the federal president in early 2023 as planned. I don’t want to talk about this tonight.”
December 18th – 9.05pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#bitter #Deschamps #close #Grail #Losing #hurts
Leave a Reply