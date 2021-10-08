Olaf Scholz led the election campaign for the Bundestag election in front of his opponents in the favor of the voters. ARD presenter Jörg Pilawa does not find the SPD man so innocent.

Hamburg – Laughter at the wrong time, allegations of plagiarism and mistakes in the curriculum vitae: Chancellor candidates Armin Laschet and Annalena Baerbock did not always do well in the election campaign for the federal election. Unlike the SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz: According to surveys, many voters chose the SPD precisely because of the politician. But Scholz is not that innocent either. ARD presenter Jörg Pilawa knows Scholz from his time as Hamburg mayor and told of his personal experiences.

Pilawa reminds Maischberger of Scholz scandals: “This is a thing that doesn’t work at all”

Jörg Pilawa is actually known as a moderator for quiz programs on ARD. But in his journalistic career he also met some politicians – including Olaf Scholz. In the podcast “maischberger. der podcast ”he told his colleague Sandra Maischberger that he had bad experiences with the SPD politician in Hamburg.

With Olaf Scholz as Chancellor, Pilawa felt “torn back and forth”. “G20 is still in my bones. Cum-Ex, I have to say, is still in my bones, “said the 56-year-old with a view to affairs with which the politician is associated Bank bosses are not remembered, ”said Pilawa. That is a thing that does not work at all. But Scholz is not the first to practice the policy of “sitting out” problems: Helmut Kohl and Angela Merkel also did it that way.

Pilawa reports on an interview with Olaf Scholz: “Straight forward the untruth said”

But that’s not the only thing that bothers him about Scholz: The moderator also had a personal experience with Olaf Scholz, which he probably didn’t like that much. Shortly before Scholz moved to Berlin as a minister in 2018, Pilawa interviewed him in Hamburg. “I asked him the question: Mr. Scholz, there are rumors that you are going to Berlin as a minister.”

Scholz said: “Mr. Pilawa, if you are mayor of the most beautiful city in the world, you don’t go to Berlin.” “That was the untruth then said straight ahead,” commented colleague Sandra Maischberger.

Pilawa also sees this untruth as the reason for the result of the federal election: He believes that this is why many young people no longer find their way to the parties. “They feel it subcutaneously, even if they cannot name it, that something is not kosher and something is not clean.” The fact that probes are now taking place with the FDP and the Greens gives the moderator hope: “I also think it’s good that we get used to the fact that it is the end of the big popular parties with 40 percent. ” (sf)