Very bad driving weather | There was a big chain crash in Lempäälä – highway 3 is open to traffic again

According to the police, several traffic accidents have occurred in Pirkanmaa throughout the day.

On highway 3 In Lempäälä, a chain crash involving several vehicles happened in the early evening on Monday, the Pirkanmaa rescue service said in its release. Serious personal injuries were avoided in the accident.

The highway was opened to traffic at around 19:45. Traffic has gradually returned to normal in both directions, said the fire marshal on duty Aku Pietilä From the rescue service of Pirkanmaa For the morning paper.

The accident happened between the Kulju exit and the Puskiainen exit, and the road was closed to traffic for several hours. The lanes leading from the direction of Helsinki to Tampere were completely closed, and the temporary detour was regional road 130.

10–15 vehicles were involved in the accident. The first aid checked about twenty people.

First information According to the report, it was originally about two exits, as a result of which a dozen vehicles collided with each other, Pietilä told Aamulehte.

Most of the units of the rescue service were released from the accident site at 18:45. A total of 14 units of the rescue service were there, reported Aamulehti.

The police in Inner Finland warned around 6 pm that the driving weather in the Pirkanmaa area is still very bad. According to the police, there have been several traffic accidents throughout the day in the area of ​​Pirkanmaa province.