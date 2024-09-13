A 77-year-old man lost his life in a road accident that occurred in the early afternoon of September 13

A serious road accident has shattered the tranquility of the locality Roncadelle of Ormelle today, in the afternoon, around 3:00 pm. Two cars, a Fiat Punto and a Volkswagen T-Roc, violently collided along the straight road that runs alongside the Leo Nardin winery.

According to initial reconstructions, a 35-year-old woman of Chinese origin was making a left turn at number 18. Her car crashed head-on into the car driven by Luigi Bianchina 77-year-old pensioner living in Ormelle.

The impact was devastating. Mr. Bianchin, seriously injured in the crash, promptly rescued by the paramedics of Suem 118, unfortunately did not make it: he died during transport to the hospital.

The precise dynamics of the accident are now being examined by the Carabinieri of San Polo di Piave, who are charged with clarifying the details of the incident. The dramatic accident has left a community in shock, struck by the sudden disappearance of the pensioner, well-known and respected in the village.

The episode invites reflection on road safety and compliance with the rules of the current code. Road safety education is essential, especially for young people and new drivers. Promoting responsible driving behavior, such as respecting speed limits, using seat belts and awareness of the risks associated with driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, is one of the most effective strategies for preventing accidents. Monitoring accidents and collecting accurate data also allows us to identify the main causes and adopt corrective measures. Data analysis can help identify the most dangerous points on the roads and propose infrastructure improvements or changes to the laws.

Luigi Bianchin leaves an unfillable void in the hearts of his children, known in the village because they own a well-known car showroom and a body shop.

