The mobility of the future envisages not only electrification and sustainability for travel on the road but also the expansion of the possibilities of moving from point A to point B thanks to the so-called “flying taxis”, aircraft for transporting people driven by a pilot or even equipped with autonomous driving technology. Car brands are already working on this type of means of transport, just think of the projects of the Stellantis group or Hyundai, but in the meantime something is starting to move in Italy as well as regards the structures that should accommodate this type of aircraft.

The flying taxis will leave from the Marconi

The Guglielmo Marconi Airport of Bologna, for example, presented a proposal for the construction of the first vertiport of Emilia-Romagna, infrastructure that will be able to lead the way to a series of similar initiatives spread throughout the territory, in line with the National Strategic Plan “Advanced Air Mobility – AAM (2021-2030)” prepared by ENAC. In particular, Marconi has instructed the investee company UrbanV to give the start of a feasibility study for the development of a new network of connections using vertical take-off electric aircrafta solution that will allow the main points of interest of the city and the regional territory to be reached quickly, safely and sustainably, within a radius of about 100-120 km.

Carbon neutrality objective for Bologna airport

The UrbanV study will include the design of the vertiports to be built, the management of ground and air operations, the definition of a business plan, the analysis of possible routes and intermodal potential, the electrical infrastructure necessary for recharging aircraft, cargo activities and any other possible use cases. The new Marconi infrastructure will facilitate the movement of tourists and business travellers, increasing the potential of the city of Bologna and the Emilia-Romagna region in terms of accessibility, intermodality and safety of road traffic, also in line with the Bologna Airport Sustainability Plan, which aims to become Carbon Neutral by 2030.

Partnerships with other airports

The AAM project is done in partnership with Aeroporti di Roma, SAVE Group and Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur, which together with Bologna Airport have set up the specialized company UrbanV. Launched in October 2021, UrbanV aims to be among the first companies in the world to launch AAM commercial networks, starting from Rome, where the first route (Fiumicino Airport – Rome Center) is expected to be activated by the end of 2024.

