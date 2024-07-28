On December 19, 2023, at around five in the afternoon, María Corina Machado was having a glass of wine in her library. She was waiting for the arrival of one of her children from abroad, saying goodbye to one of her young friends, and hugging her daughter. The family was getting ready to spend a few days together, before the feat she would undertake to push through an election considered impossible.

“I will start touring the country in early January,” she told me. She still hoped to be a candidate, although she confessed: I am not worried about being disqualified. I am worried about other things in the country.

It was these other things that led her to travel around Venezuela and challenge the hypothesis of certain sectors, who not only ruled out the possibility of change in Venezuela, but also doubted that an election would be held.

Venezuela is experiencing a historic day on July 28, between hope and vertigo, with the feeling that something has changed. It was not a political earthquake, but rather like a drop of water persistently falling on a stone, until it breaks.

“This is not the first time that Venezuelans have had expectations of political change in these twenty-five years. But I do not remember that before this electoral situation so many factors have been combined to give us this discreet breeze of optimistic expectations that I am seeing in the city today. Cautious comments and a discreet mood,” says historian Margarita López Maya.

To get here, a key fact was the bilateral negotiations between the White House and the Government of Nicolas Maduro. For months, in 2023, representatives of both governments held secret meetings in Doha, with the support of the Qatari government.

These meetings led to the so-called Barbados agreements, signed on October 17, 2023 between the Maduro government and the Unitary Platform. It was a game-changer that gave new impetus to the then-stalled negotiations between the Venezuelan parties.

There a route was drawn, which although it has not been completely respected, has been traveled to arrive at today.

A few days after that signing, the Venezuelan opposition’s primary election was held.

On October 22, 2023, an overwhelming majority, more than 92 percent, chose María Corina Machado as their standard-bearer.

She was already disqualified. She had experienced being underestimated because she never got above 3 percent in the polls, she had faced harassment against her and her team and she left without arguments those who, knowing the government’s decision not to let her participate in the race, were betting that she would call for abstention.

The votes in her favour were interpreted as an expression of the population’s weariness with the government, but also with the opposition parties. This event catapulted her to the level of a political phenomenon, made her the great elector in this process and led her to be the key in the selection of a united opposition candidate.

Citizens look for their voting table this Sunday, outside a polling station in Caracas. Manuel Diaz (EFE)

It was called Candidate 13 because he was the last to register his name in March of this year. He had no face, not even on the draft ballot. He was also called the cover candidate because its role was to “guard” the option of the opposition represented by the Unitary Platform. The Venezuelan Government was determined to frame the election, without any major conditions of integrity, but was not willing to leave the Unity Roundtable out, although the threat of doing so was constant.

Today, Venezuelans are choosing between Edmundo González Urrutia and Nicolás Maduro to determine the path their country will take.

An unprecedented event

Venezuela’s election day began almost 12 hours earlier than expected. Polling stations in the country open at 6 a.m., but since the night before, as if they were going to a Karol G concert, Venezuelans were already lining up at different voting centers.

The first vote was also cast early. Gabriel Mijares was one of the 67,000 migrants who were able to register to vote in Australia. Experts estimate that more than four million Venezuelans were not registered because they are abroad and the authorities prevented them from changing their registration.

One of the themes that emerged in the campaign was the desire for family reunification. “I don’t want to leave” said young people during Machado’s tours, while parents and grandparents demanded the return of their children to the country and even children whose parents had to emigrate showed signs asking them to return.

According to UNHCR estimates, more than eight million people have had to leave Venezuela in the last five years, making it one of the largest displacement crises in the world, second only to the mobilization of the Syrian population. “I am going to vote for all those who left the country,” says Jeannette Zambrano, a 59-year-old woman living in a working-class area.

The challenges

Venezuelans have identified at least three challenges in this new cycle. Regardless of the results, they say: the economy, health care and the return of migrants.

Political scientist María Isabel Puerta stresses that the government faces a scenario of 100% inflation, 51% poverty and no major improvements in oil production. The government has tried to relax the sectoral sanctions applied by the United States to the hydrocarbon industry. It has managed to obtain partial licenses. However, this has not been enough to improve the country’s income.

Puerta argues that the economic crisis requires a political change that will allow the country to re-enter the international arena. The impact of the forced migration of millions of Venezuelans in the region also plays a role in the mediation that the governments of Colombia and Brazil have made to help hold the elections today.

As the day goes by, conversations come and go, all eyes are on Venezuela.

Machado has given instructions to opposition supporters to make the polling stations the center of political action, not only of voting, but also of citizen surveillance of the process.

By voting at 6:30, Maduro assured that he will respect the results that are announced by the National Electoral Council. The head of the CNE, Aimé Nogal, has said that the results will be announced as established by law. However, she did not offer an estimated time. The electoral day ends at 6 in the evening if there are no voters in line. The CNE has been known to extend this period to facilitate the government’s voter transport operations.

Citizens wait before a polling station opens in Caracas. Henry Chirinos (EFE)

In 2015, when the opposition won the parliamentary election by a landslide, behind-the-scenes negotiations to announce the results stretched almost until midnight.

Machado started this journey a long time ago. Along the way, she has achieved what was thought impossible. Venezuelans are voting on July 28. A date that began earlier and that may last a day later.

