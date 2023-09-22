For the out-of-state visitor, Yard Sale 127, the “longest yard sale in the world,” is a test of endurance and attention. Spanning six states, 1,110 kilometers and thousands of posts, it traverses spectacular landscapes, delicate cultural terrain and two time zones. Seeing it all in the four allotted days in August is enough to make even the most stable bargain hunter giddy. But some of us are stupid enough to try it anyway.

The event was designed to promote cultural and economic exchange. In 1987, Mike Walker, then a 28-year-old county executive in Jamestown, Tennessee, conceived it as a way to attract Interstate highway travelers to small towns off U.S. Route 127 in Tennessee and Kentucky. Since then, it spread south to Georgia and Alabama and north to Ohio and Michigan.

The 127 Garage Sale is fluid and alive. This makes it a little difficult to find its official start. I started seeing “garage sale” signs long before I reached its northernmost tip in Addison, Michigan. We asked some guys at a gas station where they thought it started. They pointed to a nearby Baptist church. On the grass I saw the first samples of glassware, the first piles of free naked dolls, the loose cutlery, the rows of floating dresses.

This couldn’t be a contiguous sale, could it?

“They’ll never make it,” a man in a chicken-print shirt told me, his wife at his side nodding. “They’re not even in Ohio yet and look how much time they spent talking to us.” And this was only our second stop. One of the great things about exploring the United States by car is that you can start to get a feel for the different states long before you see the signs.

The landscape changes imperceptibly—the grass slowly changes its hue, the sky gets closer and closer or begins to contain the clouds in a different way. As we crossed the state line into Ohio, corn gave way to sunflowers and low fruit trees replaced pines. Yellow signs along the roads urged respect for horse-drawn carriages.

Mennonites became fixtures at the sale. They sold traditional items: tanned green beans, horse-churned ice cream, and fresh-cut flowers. Their simple dresses stood out. It read like utilitarian couture.

For the beginner, sales seemed to be very good, but almost all salespeople told us otherwise. Some speculated that high gas prices and heat were keeping people away.

Once upon a time, a salesman from Tennessee told me, the traffic was so much that he was moving around in circles. The walk itself became something of an event, although it took an hour to cover just one kilometer.

On my last day, getting out of the car in Gadsden, Alabama, with no more sales in sight, was like getting off a treadmill. The selling motion was now inside me. Every time I saw old things piled up outside someone’s house, something inside me jumped.

By: Kendall Waldman