After several postponements, Vertigo 2 and finally available from today also on PlayStation VR2after arriving on PC last year and having already received good acclaim with VR viewers on the Windows platform through Steam.

From today, January 15th, Vertigo 2 is therefore also available on PlayStation Store, playable through PS5 and PlayStation VR2 after various delays that affected its console version.

This is a very interesting title for all those interested in headsets, being probably one of the best VR games released during 2023.

Vertigo 2 is a single player adventure built specifically to be an experience to be lived through virtual reality, which places us inside a mysterious multidimensional and alien setting.