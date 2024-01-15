After several postponements, Vertigo 2 and finally available from today also on PlayStation VR2after arriving on PC last year and having already received good acclaim with VR viewers on the Windows platform through Steam.
From today, January 15th, Vertigo 2 is therefore also available on PlayStation Store, playable through PS5 and PlayStation VR2 after various delays that affected its console version.
This is a very interesting title for all those interested in headsets, being probably one of the best VR games released during 2023.
Vertigo 2 is a single player adventure built specifically to be an experience to be lived through virtual reality, which places us inside a mysterious multidimensional and alien setting.
A strange alien adventure in VR
Characterized by the classic first-person shot, Vertigo 2 takes us to explore the depths of Quantum Reactor VIIa strange place composed in turn of several extremely varied settings, a place where we awaken and from which we must try to escape, on our completed journey home.
We then find ourselves exploring the numerous facets of this strange settingfacing bizarre alien flora and fauna from other universes, as well as lethal android security forces whose job it is to eliminate all life from the reactor.
Both fluid locomotion and teleportation can be used in the game, to meet the different needs of VR users, many game situations to be tackled in different ways also using a large arsenal of 14 weapons, all with unique reloading mechanics.
In addition to all this we also find a particular story to follow, with many dubbed dialogues, and challenges ranging from puzzles to particularly challenging boss battles.
