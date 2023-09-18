Vertiglob, a strategic partnership between ADNOC and OCI Global, listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, is the world’s largest marine exporter of both urea and ammonia, the largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers in the Middle East and North Africa, and a pioneer in the field of sustainable ammonia production.

“Vertiglobe” stated in the statement that the memorandum of understanding aims to explore opportunities to benefit from the modern infrastructure for handling and storing goods of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, with “Vertiglobe” focusing on enhancing the capabilities of storing and shipping urea and ammonia, reducing greenhouse emissions, enhancing operational efficiency, and continuing to automate logistical activities. .

Ahmed Al-Hoshi, CEO of Vertiglob, said: “The MoU aims to explore attractive opportunities presented by logistics and supply chain management requirements, which enhances our ability to store and ship urea and ammonia from Egypt and supports our program to improve the logistics cost structure.”

He added: “The strategic location of our production facilities provides direct access to international ports and distribution centres, enabling us to easily reach key end markets and high-demand areas. The MoU will enable us to expand our partnership to include additional geographic areas, as well as green ammonia shipping and storage operations including “It is in line with our commitment to provide more sustainable products to the world.”

Vertiglob seeks to leverage the sustainable transportation and supply chain capabilities of Abu Dhabi Ports Group to improve its logistics cost structure, which represents a key pillar of the recently launched cost efficiency improvement program with the aim of achieving annual recurring cost savings of $50 million by the end of 2024.

For his part, Captain Mohammed Juma Al Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said: “The memorandum of understanding confirms the group’s commitment to expanding the scope of cooperation at the global level and developing supply chains through the use of alternative fuels, which contributes to achieving the group’s sustainability goals. We look forward to reaping The fruits of this cooperation will contribute to building a future that will witness great interest in the environment and responsible exploitation of resources.”