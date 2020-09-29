A country that stands wise

David Dufresne

France, 86 minutes

It’s a film that thinks and makes people think. A documentary whose very device produces debate, dissensus, and which each citizen can use to question the use that the State makes of violence in a democratic country. Journalist and whistleblower, David Dufresne continues, with A country that stands wise, a work started on Twitter with Hello place Beauvau, patient census of police violence, then with the novel Latest Summons, which delivered, from the inside and in fiction, the point of view of an independent investigator in a Paris plagued by insurrection. It is from raw images collected in the demonstrations, authenticated and sourced, that he created this remarkable documentary, whose title refers to the 151 young people arrested on the sidelines of a high school demonstration in Mantes-la-Jolie. , forced to stay on their knees with their hands on their heads for more than three hours. “Here is a class which keeps itself wise” the policeman filming the scene had said, with a perfect sense of impunity.

Seated or standing, their faces almost glued to the screen, twenty-four protagonists, historians, sociologists, jurist, writer, police officers, yellow vests, lawyers, confront their points of view, often antagonistic, two by two. We do not know a priori who is speaking and we listen with the same attention, without preconceived ideas, to the words of a plumber or a professor of public law, that of a retired general of the gendarmerie or a driver. road. Some, like Mélanie N’Goye-Gaham, social worker in Amiens, relive traumatic scenes. Others, like Gwendal Leroy, a stunned forklift operator in Rennes, discover what his memory had erased. Journalist Taha Bouhafs pushes Benoît Barret, national secretary of the Alliance Police Nationale union, to his limits until he recognizes with lip service that the attitude of his colleagues is indeed “Shocking”.

Summoning the German sociologist Max Weber (“The state has a monopoly on the legitimate use of violence”), David Dufresne brings up essential questions: “What order protects the police? ” (Ludivine Bantigny) What does the entry of a state of emergency into common law produce? What is the difference between a preventive policing strategy and a repressive strategy? Can the police be disconnected from the state, as suggested by Anthony Caillé, national secretary of the CGT Interior? Concerned about the balance between emotion and analysis, the film highlights the systemic nature of police violence, coupled with great social violence, in a country which, while it has been demoted to the rank of “imperfect democracy” ( ranking of countries by democracy index), still considers itself the homeland of human rights.

Broadcast on the big screen, the witness images, vertical, become real cinema images, instead of a simple stream broadcast by television or social networks. A man on the ground with a bloodied skull. A hole in a cheek caused by an LBD shot, a hand torn off … In Bordeaux, Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes … these scenes were filmed with cell phones, the weapon that every citizen now has in his pocket . As noted by Michael Frost, rapporteur for the United Nations, whose work has been profoundly modified by the arrival of smartphones, this shift is crucial: the reverse shot bursts into the public debate, even if, in the end, verticality and strength are always on the side of power and ordering parties.

The police in question

Published on September 18, this collective collection testifies to an “active and salutary concern in the face of an increasingly militant and violent institution”. With contributions from David Dufresne, Amal Bentounsi, Antonin Bernanos, Julien Coupat, Éric Hazan, Frédéric Lordon.