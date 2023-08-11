Red Bull-Verstappen monologue

Everything can be said about this first half of the 2023 season, but not that he has offered a great change at the top. For the first time in the history of Formula 1, in fact, a single team was able to achieve success in the first 12 races of the championship. Red Bull signed a record streak of results which allowed it to surpass the record of 11 consecutive victories in the same championship signed by McLaren in 1988. However, if in that team the internal challenge Senna-Prost was making the championship exciting, this time the race for the title turned into the more classic one man show.

In fact, Max Verstappen has created an almost perfect combination with the new RB19, imposing himself in ten races out of 12 and finishing second behind his teammate in the other two appointments. The Dutch champion, who is on his way to a third consecutive world title, will arrive at his home race in the Netherlands on the back of a eight-game winning streak. Furthermore, Verstappen has already won two of the three Sprint races this year. An impressive sequence of firsts which however according to many is hurting Formula 1, erasing all the unpredictability of the Grands Prix.

Vasseur’s defense

Surprisingly, however, the current Ferrari team principal lined up in defense of Verstappen, Frederic Vasseur. The transalpine manager highlighted the results obtained by Hasselt’s #1 and by his team, overturning the analysis and emphasizing how it is the other teams, starting with Ferrari itself, that need to improve in order to be worthy of the reigning champions . “Verstappen isn’t hurting anything, he’s just doing a fantastic job – commented Vasseur to the Italian magazine Autosprint – better than the others, together with his team. We just need to be inspired to do a better job. We can’t complain about the dominance of Dutch“.

Continuing his considerations, the former number one of the Sauber box also highlighted the total complementarity that has arisen between the orange champion and his carnot giving up putting his finger in the wound of the fluctuating performances provided by Sergio Perez with the same car. “Verstappen and the RB19 are one and must be evaluated jointly Vasseur concluded. it is also true that, if we look at the internal results at Red Bull, it is clear that there is a big difference in performance between the two drivers. But this is above all a problem of the Milton Keynes team, in which I do not want to get involved“.