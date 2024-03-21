The sneaker brand Vert from now on it will be called Look in the Brazilian market. She, who arrived in the country in 2013, was already famous in Europe as Veja.

Created in 2005 by Frenchmen François-Ghislain Morillion and Sébastien Kopp, the brand develops sneakers combining social projects, economic justice and ecological materials.

It was after a trip to Brazil that the friends decided to create Vert (“green” in French) with the aim of creating shoes with a “clean” and urban look.

Vert's shoes have been produced with Brazilian raw materials since the brand's inception – approximately 120 tons of organic cotton and 75 tons of wild rubber from the Amazon were used.

As a green economy tool, for each sneaker sold, the brand generates an average of R$1.1 paid to cotton producers in the Northeastern Semiarid region and R$1 to rubber tappers in Acre, as reported by Abest (Brazilian Association of Fashion Designers).

The production of 250 thousand pairs annually is carried out in a factory in Vale do Sinos (RS).

Veja is present in 15 countries and has multicultural teams in locations such as: Paris, London, Berlin, Milan, Rio Branco, Fortaleza, Novo Hamburgo, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

The stores that sell the brand in Brazil are mainly located in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Campinas and Recife.