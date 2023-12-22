Versus Evila well-known video game publisher, has announced its closure. All staff were firedjust a few days before the end of year holidays.

In the official tweet, Versus Evil writes: “Today is a sad day. After 10 wonderful years, Versus Evil closes its doors. We loved bringing you the best indie games we could find and sharing so many happy memories with all of you, our amazing community! From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for everything!”

Team members are already populating the network with messages about the company's closure. For example, Lance James – Head of Production – wrote that it wasn't Versus Evil's decision.

James is retweeting various colleagues, such as the Versus Evil Community Manager, who states that “our parent company made the decision to fire the entire Versus Evil team.”

It should also be noted that TinyBuild announced earlier this month that it would not meet its earnings forecast. At the same time, TinyBuild announced that it had resolved a legal dispute with former Versus Evil owner Stall Proof LLC, general manager Steve Escalante and production manager James.

The trio had claimed that TinyBuild had violated a number of obligations provided for in the purchase agreement, in particular with regard to the publication of the funds promised to the indie publisher and the provision of material support.

TinyBuild paid $3.5 million and legal fees to resolve the claims, and Escalante announced he was leaving the company shortly thereafter.