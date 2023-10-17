An irresistible charm

In 2004 Max Verstappen had seven years and he had started racing karts a year ago. Only eleven years later the Dutch driver would debut in F1. Already in his early childhood, racing was the whole life of Jos’s son, who after 2003 had definitively hung up his helmet as far as the highest automotive formula was concerned, coming off a stingy year of satisfaction as a Minardi driver.

In the 2004 F1 championship there was a car on the track that Max Verstappen would like in his personal collection. It’s about the Ferrari F2004, absolute dominator of that season. That season, Michael Schumacher won the seventh world championship title in his career, the fifth in a row at the wheel of the Scuderia di Maranello. The Kaiser immediately won the first five races, but then in Monaco it saw the streak of successes interrupted in the magical weekend of Jarno Trulli, author of the pole position and then winner of the race, a race in which Michael Schumacher, leader behind the Safety Car, was rear-ended by Juan Pablo Montoya at the exit of the tunnel when the Ferrari driver suddenly slowed down to warm up the tyres.

Schumacher’s dominance immediately resumed in the next round of the Nurburgring in the European Grand Prix, the first of seven further consecutive successes. In total there were 13 victories for the German driver out of 18 races, to which must also be added the two of his teammate Rubens Barrichello. Ferrari won 15 out of 18 races (the other victories were achieved by Renault with Trulli in Monaco, by McLaren with Raikkonen in Belgium and by Williams with Juan Pablo Montoya in the grand final in Brazil).

Interviewed by the Gazzetta dello Sport magazine Sportweek Max Verstappen said: “In my garage I would like all the Red Bull single-seaters with which I won the title. In addition I would like Schumacher’s Ferrari F2004, an incredible car. But I don’t know how to buy it. I appeal to John Elkann: I hope he reads this interview and maybe calls me.” It’s difficult to blame the three-time world champion. As well as proving to be extremely successful, the Ferrari F2004 is decidedly fascinating.