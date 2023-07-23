The Verstappens want Pérez out for a position elsewhere.

It is not yet a good weekend for Sergio Pérez. The Mexican driver is not yet at his desired level. Yes, he did make it to Q3 this time, but he ends up starting ninth. Admittedly, even Verstappen didn’t take pole, but then P9 with a car like the RB19 isn’t really super. In any case, it is not a top weekend for Pérez, because he already crashed on his first fast lap in the first free practice.

On the other hand, the re-introduction of Daniel Ricciardo is going very well. Despite little preparation, he did not do very wrong in practice and managed to finish ahead of Yuki Tsunoda in qualifying. But there’s more going on. According to the gentlemen analysts at Ziggo Sports want the Verstappens Pérez out.

Verstappen want Pérez out

Yes, they’re done with the Mexican asset. Now that in itself is a bit strange. Because if there is one driver where it doesn’t matter who drives next to him, it is Max Verstappen. Please note, the Verstappens refers to ‘his management’ and not so much the driver himself.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was Pérez’s action where he almost pushed Max into the grass. Then there was some clapping. This is reported by Rob Kamphues, who quotes André Venema. André Venerma is a Formula 1 connoisseur and editor-in-chief of Formule1.nl). So he is very close to it.

Apparently, the dissatisfaction with Pérez has been going on for some time, says Rick Winkelman. Of course there was of course the incident in Monaco 2022, where Pérez spun his car on purpose and thus prevented Verstappen from taking pole.

Verstappen still very happy with Daniel Ricciardo

To make matters worse, Verstappen already indicated at the press conference prior to the weekend that he has a warm heart for Daniel Ricciardo:

I never really wanted him to leave. We get along very well, we know that. Now if Daniel is doing well where he is now [AlphaTauri, red] then of course he has the option to return, so that is completely open. Max Verstappen also thinks Ricciardo is a nicer pure than Pérez.

On the other hand, Red Bull has given Sergio Pérez a two-year contract, so they are still tied to Pérez until the end of 2024. Now we know how much a contract is worth in Formula 1.

In addition, there are opportunities for Helmut Marko to transfer Pérez to AlphaTauri so that Pérez can help develop that soapbox of theirs a bit. It would not be the first time that Red Bull shifts drivers from the sister team. It also happened with Kvyat, Verstappen, Gasly and Albon.

You can watch the entire broadcast here!

This article Verstappens want Pérez out appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Verstappens #Pérez