Red Bull team principal takes defeat

“You couldn’t have done more, you limited the damage”. Via radio at the end of the race Christian Horner he commented on Verstappen’s race, which started very well from the front row. The Dutchman led for 16 laps, but then on his second attempt Lando Norris inexorably overtook him in Turn 1. Verstappen tried to stay close to the McLaren for two laps, but then collapsed without particularly shining in the following stint on hard tyres.

“The choice to give Verstappen’s car more aerodynamic load did not pay off – Horner declared – he couldn’t defend himself on the straight and the tyre degradation was there anyway. Perez was quicker than Max in the second stint. McLaren was very strong this weekend, we have to work, I think this race taught us something“.

Horner does not see Verstappen’s lead in the Drivers’ standings as being in any danger: “It’s only the fourth time this year that his lead has narrowed.We have to keep getting points and on days when you can’t win, second place is the best possible result.. Obviously it’s not nice to be beaten by 22 seconds, but it shows that when the car is right, as we saw at the beginning of the year, this kind of result is possible. So it doesn’t scare us in any way, but it just makes us understand that we have to change things, we have to do things properly.“.