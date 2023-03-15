The Red Bull RB18 in 2022 won 17 of the 22 races held, on 15 occasions with Max Verstappen and twice with Sergio Perez. The car born from the genius of aerodynamic wizard Adrian Newey was the best in the first season of the era marked by the return of the ground effect and it will be possible for those who can afford a certainly not cheap expense to be able to test the qualities of the RB18 directly in the living room of the house. Red Bull has partnered with sports memorabilia specialist Memento Exclusives which will see the latter build static show car simulators at its Northamptonshire site which will follow the same process as the real F1 cars.

Two different setups

The simulators will be available in two special editions: the Champions Edition and the Race Edition, with the former featuring a front wing and both with the option to choose whether the livery should feature Max Verstappen’s number #1 or the #11 by Sergio Perez. The simulators, at the price of £99,999 for the Champions Edition and £74,999 for the Race Edition, will be available to purchase direct on the official F1 memorabilia e-commerce platform, F1 Authentics, with first deliveries expected this month.

The words of Horner and Memento Exclusives

“We are delighted to have collaborated in creating a unique race simulation experience that puts drivers in the cockpit of the championship-winning RB18 – he proudly declared Christian Horner – driving a Formula 1 car is something most of us can only dream about, but this simulator is as close to reality as it gets. Memento Exclusives has recreated the car to bring the track to your home”. “We are delighted to finally share the news of this exciting partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing – added the CEO and founder of Memento Exclusives Barry Gough – it is an honor to produce these outstanding RB18 show car simulators in celebration of this team’s outstanding season in 2022. Being commissioned to build and sell Oracle Red Bull Racing-branded simulators underscores our team’s credentials and the confidence that the Milton-based stable Keynes places in us”.