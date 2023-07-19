Verstappen drawn by lot

The days before the start of the eagerly awaited weekend at the Hungaroring, where the Hungarian GP will take place on Sunday, came alive with the announcement of an inspection carried out on Max Verstappen’s RB19 #1. Nothing unusual really, seeing as the reigning world champion Red Bull has been drawn at random for inspection at the end of the British Grand Prix two weeks ago.

The procedure is classic and provides that at the end of each GP one of the top ten classified cars is drawn in order to be subjected to a “more thorough physical inspections“. In this case it was the turn of the World Championship leader’s car, which took eight victories and two second places in the top 10 2023 Grands Prix.

An impressive domain, the one imposed by the native of Hasselt, which seems destined to continue in Budapest as well. On this track 12 months ago, Verstappen won the race after even starting in tenth position. Red Bull in Hungary should also bring some significant ones technical updates on the two RB19s.

Everything is OK

As announced by the federation through the classic official press release released at the beginning of each weekend, “subject of these physical inspections was the fuel system according to articles 5.11 and 6 of the technical regulation and the directive TD001 F 3.1″. The checks gave no problems and were successfully passed from the single-seater of the two-time world champion, ever closer to conquering an historic third consecutive title.