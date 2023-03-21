Red Bull unstoppable

Perfect day for Red Bull in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as evidenced by the second consecutive double win after the one achieved in the first weekend of the season in Bahrain. A result that is not at all obvious for the Milton Keynes team, given the fifteenth position occupied by Max Verstappen on the starting grid following a technical problem in qualifying. The Dutchman, however, squeezed all the potential out of his RB19 to finish behind his teammate Sergio Perez, poleman and GP winner.

The case of the fastest lap

Yet, despite this apparent perfection, the atmosphere at Red Bull is not completely relaxed, especially as regards the duel between the two drivers. In fact, with the victory, Perez would have mathematically flown to the top of the drivers’ standings, provided that Verstappen did not register the fastest lap of the race. A goal that the world champion achieved during the last lap, denying this satisfaction to the Mexican.

Verstappen ‘uncontrollable’

There was no way for Red Bull to appease the hunger of their driver, who set the fastest time of the race despite the team’s requests not to push to the limit to achieve this goal. Confirmation of this unheeded appeal came directly from Helmut Marko, Advisor to the Anglo-Austrian team. Interviewed by ORF, the 79-year-old from Graz reiterated this aspect: “It’s typical of Max to set the fastest lap on the last lap – he has declared – it was uncontrollable, but this is Max. Both were constantly wondering who had the fastest lap, and Max waited until the last lap so Perez couldn’t argue back. This means that he is leading the championship, and we are very satisfied with the race.”

The general concern

Outside of this finale, which was not without controversy, the one-two signed by Red Bull was in any case at risk also due to the repeated communications from Verstappen to his team, with the Dutchman complaining about some problems in the second half of the match: “We already thought that Max would have finished on the podium Marko added. but there was a bit of anxiety in the finale because he was suffering from vibrations again”.