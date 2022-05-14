The first edition of the Miami Grand Prix ended with the victory of the reigning world champion Max Verstappen, climbed to the top step of the podium after a weekend that started with some technical problems on his RB18. However, despite the success and the comeback on Charles Leclerc, the Dutchman nevertheless underlined several elements of the track that should be modified in view of the next editions, starting especially with a chicane like that of the curves 14 and 15.

For when I enjoyed the organization and the atmosphere of the weekend in Florida, Mad Max he however pointed out the particular defects present in the second sector, in his opinion not very suitable for the characteristics of the F1 cars: “I think that the track can be perfected in some areas – stated Verstappen – for example, sector 2 could be smoother and faster for a car, with the chicane of turns 14 and 15 which, at present, seems too complicated to deal with. If we were behind the wheel of a go-kart it would be nice to deal with, but not with an F1. In the first four laps I tackled on Friday, my head bounced from left to right five or six times as I walked the curb, even hurting me. Consequently, the layout of the curb should be changed, so that it can make the track more beautiful to ride at that point ”.

A line of thinking that the reigning world champion shares with that of Carlos Sainzthird at the end of the race but also critical of some points of the track: “With this generation of cars, large and heavy – he added – the cars tend to bounce a lot in that chicane and you need a certain amount of luck to get through. We have already been in contact with the FOM and with Ross Brawn in order to be able to make the changes at that point to solve the problem ”.

At the same time, however, Charles Leclerc he is one of the few to have appreciated the design of this chicane, as admitted directly by the Monegasque: “I agree – he added – that some aspects related to visibility could be improved for greater precision on the curbs, but for the rest I must say that i liked it very much“.