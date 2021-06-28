Even without the orange stream that accompanied him to the Red Bull Ring until 2019, Max Verstappen took all the strength he could from his team’s home circuit. The Dutchman dominated far and wide during the Styrian GP weekend, as the true master of the championship. Overwhelming victory, therefore, without ifs and buts. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes had no chance of beating him.

“The footprint he leaves on the asphalt while skidding under the checkered flag is perhaps the only remaining bluster of the bad boy he was. Now, Max Verstappen is the man to beat. The Dutch driver (almost) makes no more mistakes and when he makes them (like a week ago in France at the first corner), he remedies constructively and patiently. If anything, those black stripes on the ground are the definitive marking of the territory, engraved with the outstretched wings of his Red Bull: on the cathedral circuit reconstructed in the green Styrian desert by his company, he is the priest“, Writes the newspaper La Repubblica.

Horner: “I don’t believe in an outdated Mercedes”

“If it were a movie, the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix would be called overtaking. The story begins in 2014 with Mercedes winning the first six races of a new era, that of turbo hybrid engines, and ends seven years later with the same Mercedes losing for the fourth time in a row. It is not necessarily the beginning of a new era, because the championship is still long and the technical rules will be revolutionized next year, but one thing has changed: on Sundays at 3 pm, when the traffic lights go out on the track, the favorites are Max Verstappen and Red Bull. Yesterday’s race clearly marked the new balance. Verstappen started from pole position and, dubbed apart, no one saw him again until the podium celebrations“, We read in the Press.

“The Bibitari have reached an impressive level of competitiveness (that is, even with the rules unchanged compared to 2020, great progress was not prohibited by the law …). Fourth consecutive win for Red Bull. The Honda engine hadn’t signed a poker since the heyday of Ayrton Senna’s collaboration with McLaren in 1991. Is this, for Mercedes, the end of the beginning or the beginning of the end? Is Hamilton’s dictatorship winding down? I state that in Formula One the car is worth at least ninety percent of the result. This was already the case when Schumi reigned. But it is true that not infrequently (I am thinking of 2000 and 2003) the German took home two world titles not always having a perfect car at his disposal. Will Lewis Hamilton be able to imitate San Michele even in the most difficult undertaking? Against a Verstappen like that, I wouldn’t be so sure“, Says Leo Turrini on the Resto del Carlino.